WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

Aurora Griffiths, seen her with day care manager Wendy Morneau, would lose her day care serive if Compass Day Care closes its doors. (Tim Collins - Sooke News Mirror)

The top Sooke stories for the week of Jan. 28 are brought to you by Sooke Video Network.

A bureaucratic mix-up could lead to the closure of two Sooke daycares. Sooke CAO is hopeful that the situation can be resolved. For more information on this story, click here.

A new Sooke education academy hopes to focus on the environment and the community. The program still needs approval from the school board. For more information on this story, click here.

Journey Middle School students are trying out the trades in a program designed to expose students to career options. For more information on this story, click here.

