WATCH: RCMP arrest four girls in two days for spray painting graffiti

All four girls were arrested for mischief under $5,000

Words ‘blood’ and ‘gang’ appear to be spraypainted in red on the side of a building in pictures accompanying the release on May 7 (West Shore RCMP)

Four youths were arrested for spray-painting graffiti in two separate incidents this week.

The girls were released into the custody of their parents with a promise to appear in court.

In a press conference, West Shore RCMP media relations officer Cst. Nancy Saggar said it’s “hard to say” if the warmer weather is leading to more mischief in the region. However, “spray paint isn’t going to work on a cold, rainy day,” she noted.

“We don’t know if the two incidents are related,” she added.

In the latest case, the officer called to the scene said he could hear the rattling of spray paint can and hissing before catching the two twelve-year-old girls in the act.

All four girls were charged with mischief under $5000. Property owners who were affected can file a report of their damages, which will be added to the package the RCMP will submit to crown counsel, Saggar added.

