Watch out for pruning work overnight along Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley

Any motorists travelling overnight through the central Fraser Valley on Highway 1 in the next few days may want to take note.
Tree pruning is underway between Exit 90, McCallum Road in Abbotsford and Exit 87, Clearbrook Road for a 3.3 kilometre stretch until Wednesday, Aug. 4, according to a DriveBC notice.
The pruning work will see crews in action 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, with a westbound lane closure.
However there will be no lane closure in effect overnight on Aug. 3.
