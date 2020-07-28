Watch out for pruning work overnight along Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley

The overnight work will see a lane closure in effect until Aug. 4 on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Overnight tree pruning on Highway 1 continues until Aug. 4 between Exit 90, McCallum Road in Abbotsford and Exit 87, Clearbrook Road. (DriveBC)

Any motorists travelling overnight through the central Fraser Valley on Highway 1 in the next few days may want to take note.

Tree pruning is underway between Exit 90, McCallum Road in Abbotsford and Exit 87, Clearbrook Road for a 3.3 kilometre stretch until Wednesday, Aug. 4, according to a DriveBC notice.

The pruning work will see crews in action 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, with a westbound lane closure.

However there will be no lane closure in effect overnight on Aug. 3.

