Nick Templeman captured this video of J27 Blackberry Sunday near Black Creek.

Nick Templeton captured this video of an orca while out on the water Sunday near Black Creek.

Nick Templeton captured this video of an orca while out on the water Sunday near Black Creek.

Templeton, owner of Campbell River Whale & Bear Excursions, says this is J27 Blackberry, a male southern resident killer whale born in 1991. At the time of spotting, the pod was headed south.