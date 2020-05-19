Several Okanagan pilots flew over Kelowna Victoria Day in honour of the fatal Snowbird crash May 17 in Kamloops. (Ariel Tyk photo)

WATCH: Okanagan pilots honour Snowbird with flyover

Check out photos and a video of the Kelowna event, from the air

A former Vernon man, now based in Kelowna, didn’t hesitate to join fellow pilots and show his respects on Victoria Day.

Ariel Tyk was one of the 12 pilots taking part in the flyover downtown Kelowna on Monday, May 18. The event took place just a day after Canadian Forces Snowbird Jenn Casey was killed in a crash in Kamloops.

Kelowna resident Trevor Jones organized the event in honour of Casey.

And thanks to Tyk for capturing some flyover footage, Okanagan residents are getting a second view of the event – from the air.

READ MORE: Local pilot organizes flyover downtown Kelowna in honour of CF Snowbird crash

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, pubic mourn service member killed in crash

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing high-risk youth found safe
Next story
Parking spots open again at Willows Beach

Just Posted

Most Read