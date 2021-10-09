WATCH: Mission Community Archives releases video on evolution of city’s old landmarks

Historic and contemporary photos juxtaposed from the same viewpoint

Mission Community Archives has released a video “THEN & NOW: MISSION, BC” detailing the evolution of the city’s prominent landmarks.

The video compares historical and contemporary photos taken from the same locations, accompanied by explanations on the historic development of Mission.

The history of the Mission’s old CPR Bridge, John A. Catherwood Homestead, Windebank Block, Bank of Commerce, Haddad Jewelry Store, Dairy Queen, Pioneer Garage, Lane Creek Nature Valley Park, Provincial Police Office and Motor Vehicle Branch, Mission Central School, Alexandra Park and Hi-Lite Burger Bar are all detailed.

