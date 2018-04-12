WATCH: Langley sees overpass work finish under budget

The overpass will switch to four lanes in May.

The 208th Street overpass is expected to open fully to four lanes of traffic in May.

A reconstruction project has been expanding the formerly two-lane structure since last year.

On Monday, traffic began flowing over the new lanes for the first time, Mayor Jack Froese announced at a council meeting.

However, ongoing construction means that traffic will still be two lanes as safety fencing and sidewalks are upgraded, new lines are painted, and bike lanes added. Traffic will flow on one side or the other, or one lane down each side.

The project, built by B.A. Blacktop, is on schedule and considerably under budget.

The original construction budget was planned for about $9 million, said Ramin Seifi, the Township’s general manager of engineering and community planning.

“It’s currently projected to be just under $7 million,” Seifi said.

When the overpass was first built in 1999, it was the subject of immense controversy as local residents in what was then a mostly rural neighbourhood didn’t want it. The council of the day also fought over the cost of the project.

Since the project’s completion, Willoughby has expanded rapidly and now has more than 30,000 residents.

The original overpass was designed from the start to be widened to four lanes one day.