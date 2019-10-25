WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Privately funded flu vaccine delayed in Kimberley

A delay in the shipment of privately funded flu vaccines means that Kimberley residents who do not qualify for the public program will have to wait until December to get vaccinated.

Privately funded influenza vaccines are typically available by the end of October and beginning of November, however manufacturers have reported that there is both a shortage and a delay.

This will not affect those who do qualify for the publicly funded vaccine however, which are now available at the Kimberley Health Centre and Pharmacies. A list of eligibility requirements can be seen online on the HealthLinkBC website.

Kimberley homicide investigation still active, RCMP says

A homicide investigation in Kimberley is still active, says RCMP, despite no new information being released.

On August 25, Kimberley RCMP were called to a location on Highway 95A just east of Kimberley, where officers found an unresponsive woman. After extensive intervention she was found deceased.

A few days later, the Southeast Major Crime Unit revealed that an autopsy supported their belief that the woman’s death was the result of criminality.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about this death to call the SED MCU tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

Kimberley winter clothing drive back on after Sacred Heart Catholic Church steps in

Kimberley churches have joined together to ensure that the annual winter clothing drive will happen this year, after the Fellowship Baptist Church announced they would no longer be able to host.

The Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kimberley has decided to take on the responsibility, with the help of other churches and members.

The clothing drive takes place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 502 Church Avenue.

Anyone is welcome to take what is useful to them on the day of, or donate items that are clean and in good repair. Donatable items include coats, boots, gloves, hats and sweaters, for those of all ages.

