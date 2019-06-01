WATCH: Kimberley news recap

Kimberley resident calls for City-wide ban on plastic bags

Kimberley resident Colleen Friesen wrote to Kimberley City Council this week, asking for the City to implement a ban on plastic bags throughout the community.

Council says they don’t plan on implementing a ban, however they do support supermarkets and retailers finding their own alternatives to plastic.

Bears in Kimberley

Kimberley residents are reporting a higher than usual number of bears in Kimberley this year. The City is reminding residents to be bear aware by taking their garbage to the transfer station, freezing smelly items or storing it in a secure location.

Garbage is to be placed curb-side no sooner than 5am and no later than 7am. The City has 36 animal-resistant garbage carts with latches available to residents that are experiencing animal issues in their neighbourhood.

Kimberley’s Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs win Alpine Canada Volunteers of the Year award

Many know Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs for their involvement with the Alpine Canada and Dreadnaught Races at Kimberley Alpine Resort. They are now being recognized as Volunteers of the Year with Alpine Canada for their countless hours volunteering with the racing organization.

The duo have been volunteering in Kimberley for almost ten years, having taken over ski racing events in 2011. They met in Lake Louise in 2003, where they were both working as volunteers.

