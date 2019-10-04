WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

The top Greater Victoria stories for October 3 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN). (Joachim Bertrands photo)

The top Victoria stories for October 3 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A man who helped fundraise for free prostate cancer tests ended up using it to save his own life. Svein Haugen is now once again urging other men to get tested early. For more information on this story, click here.

A business that has been in Sidney for 15 years is closing. Alan Mayfield, owner-operator of the Victoria Lavender Store on Beacon Avenue, is closing the business to retire but says the business will remain open until all product has sold. For more information on this story, click here.

A brown shrike, a bird usually found in East Asia, was spotted by a group of volunteer bird banders in Metchosin on Tuesday, Oct. 1. For more information on this story, click here.

