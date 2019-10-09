WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

Rita Hayworth and Doreen MacGregor in a production still from Columbia Pictures film, Convicted, shot at the Willows Park Studio in 1938. (Gary Wilcox Collection)

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 9 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

There was a time when Hollywood star Rita Hayworth worked – and played – in Oak Bay. People forget that during their first 112 years, Oak Bay was B.C.’s original Hollywood North. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria Coun. Jeremy Loveday is proposing more measures to be taken by the city to assure affordable housing for artists. For more information on this story, click here.

Almost twice as many schools will participate in the third annual Walk and Wheel to School Week celebrating active travel trips to and from school. For more information on this story, click here.

For more information on the stories featured in VVN’s highlight video, please visit the links above.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.