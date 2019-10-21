Elections Canada says roughly 27.4 million people are eligible to vote. (Canadian Press file photo)

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day's top stories

  • Oct. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 17 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Hazel Braithwaite is the winner of the Women in Business’ Black Press Community Initiative Award. Braithwaite is the director, donor and partner relations with United Way, and still can’t believe she gets to be involved in such a great organization. For more information on this story, click here.

Claremont Secondary School will host the biggest Halloween party in town. The 11th Annual Screamfest is on Oct. 23 and 24 from 6 – 9 p.m. For more information on this story, click here.

Canadians are casting their votes in the 43rd general election. For up-to-date election coverage, go to vicnews.com.

For more information on the stories featured in VVN’s highlight video, please visit the links above.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Sig Code

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Prince Rupert boy found an hour after community widely shares news story
Next story
Trudeau concludes re-election campaign at Victoria pub

Just Posted

Most Read