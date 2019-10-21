WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 17 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Hazel Braithwaite is the winner of the Women in Business’ Black Press Community Initiative Award. Braithwaite is the director, donor and partner relations with United Way, and still can’t believe she gets to be involved in such a great organization. For more information on this story, click here.

Claremont Secondary School will host the biggest Halloween party in town. The 11th Annual Screamfest is on Oct. 23 and 24 from 6 – 9 p.m. For more information on this story, click here.

Canadians are casting their votes in the 43rd general election. For up-to-date election coverage, go to vicnews.com.

For more information on the stories featured in VVN’s highlight video, please visit the links above.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.