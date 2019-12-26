Watch for slippery sections and compact snow in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather conditions for Dec. 26

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning late this afternoon. High minus 2.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature steady near minus 3.

Dec. 27: Periods of snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Temperature steady near minus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Dec. 28: Periods of snow. High minus 2.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC as of 9:05 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Watch for slippery sections in Glacier National Park. Compact snow.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Watch for slippery sections between Revelstoke and Victoria Rd. (25 km east of Sicamous).

Highway 23 south: No conditions or planned closures.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections. Compact snow.

For live information see DriveBC.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

No new snow in last 24 hours.

Last 48 hours: 4 cm

Last 7 days: 74 cm

Base depth: 172 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Blue skies, holidays, and fresh snow…it will be BUSY in Rogers Pass this week. Watch for people above and below you! A persistent slab on surface hoar, down one metre, should be on everyone’s mind as they plan their day. Choose conservative lines!”

Alpine: 3-Considerable-Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline and below treeline: 2 – Moderate-Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

For more information see Parks Canada.

