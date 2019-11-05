WATCH: Film captures essence of SilverStar

Ever wonder what Vernon's ski resort would look like in a snow globe?

SilverStar is starring in a special video titled Storybook Adventures.

The video, created by renowned filmmaker Mike Douglas with Switchback Entertainment in Whistler, takes skiers, snowboarders and bikers into an “enchanted wonderland” showing all of the mountain resort’s unique qualities.

“The film displays SilverStar, in all its magic, through a miniature, animated lens,” SilverStar Mountain Resort media relations specialist Chantelle Deacon said. “Think SilverStar in the winter and summer, but both seasons taking place inside a snow globe.

“The video gives you that one-of-a-kind SilverStar feeling.”

Deacon said she was raised on the slopes of SilverStar and the video captured the essence of her home.

“I can say, without a doubt, this video represents SilverStar and my memories here flawlessly,” she said. “This mountain really is home to thousands of Storybook Adventures.”

The short film sparks excitement about the upcoming winter season at the popular resort.

“SilverStar is committed to creating an experience that you will not soon forget,” Deacon said.

SilverStar is also launching a once-in-a-lifetime contest opportunity that will allow one lucky Canadian family the chance to win a 7-night stay at the resort.

Details on the contest will be released Wednesday, Nov. 6, online.

READ MORE: U.S. ski site says SilverStar is a steal

READ MORE: New bike racks pop up in Vernon

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.