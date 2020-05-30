WATCH: Cranbrook Farmer’s Market kicks off 2020 season

The first market of the year took place on Saturday, May 30.

Jessica Kazemi, Manager of the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market, is pictured at the entrance to the market on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Saturday marked the first market of the year in Cranbrook. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

The Cranbrook Farmer’s Market kicked off their spring market season on Saturday, May 30, on 10th Ave by Rotary Park. Essential vendors were present, including food, beverages, baked goods and more.

Jessica Kazemi recently took the helm as the new manager of the market, and is focusing on ensuring that new protocols are followed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kazemi said Saturday that the market was a great success, with everyone following the guidelines and happy to support local.

“We have an entrance where people line up and once there’s space in the market you enter, sanitize your hands, and then you can shop the market,” she explained. “We have markers in front of all of the booths where you can order using social distancing. Some vendors have a few lines in front just to make sure people line up at a safe distance…”

She adds that it was great to see the community come out on a warm Saturday to support local and shop the market. The next market, which takes place in June, recently got the green light to be host to many more types of vendors as well, says Kazemi.

“It has been amazing, everyone’s following social distancing, it’s been really great,” Kazemi said.

As the new manager, Kazemi says it’s a learning process for everyone, with regards to COVID-19, but that everyone is doing a great job.

“We’re all learning COVID together, so there’s been quite a learning curve with making sure that everything follows all of the guidelines, but its been amazing so far, great support, we’ve got some amazing volunteers and I’m excited to be a part of the farmer’s market family.”

The next market takes place in the same location near Rotary Park, downtown Cranbrook, on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

