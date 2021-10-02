WATCH: City of Mission’s film series on its municipal tree farm

Series launched alongside new book 'The Tree Farm: Evolution of Canada's First Community Forest'

The City of Mission is releasing a five-part film series on its municipal tree farm – Tree Farm Licence 26.

The videos were made in conjunction with the release of the book “The Tree Farm: Evolution of Canada’s First Community Forest,” by UFV professor Dr. Michelle Rhodes.

Two episodes have been released so far.

1) Community Forest

2) History of the Tree Farm

