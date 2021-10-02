Screen shot from City of Mission video.

WATCH: City of Mission’s film series on its municipal tree farm

Series launched alongside new book 'The Tree Farm: Evolution of Canada's First Community Forest'

  • Oct. 2, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The City of Mission is releasing a five-part film series on its municipal tree farm – Tree Farm Licence 26.

The videos were made in conjunction with the release of the book “The Tree Farm: Evolution of Canada’s First Community Forest,” by UFV professor Dr. Michelle Rhodes.

RELATED: Mission’s forestry department launches new book on history of its trailblazing tree farm

Two episodes have been released so far.

1) Community Forest

2) History of the Tree Farm

@portmoodypigeonpatrick.penner@missioncityrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission City Record

Previous story
Racist graffiti near Quesnel Sikh Temple implores citizen to take action
Next story
Racist graffiti targets Quesnel Sikh Temple

Just Posted