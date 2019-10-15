(Front, left to right:) Jody Craven, Taylor Bachrach, BVCS teacher Jonathan Boone, Mike Sawyer, Rod Taylor and Dave Birdi participate at an All-Candidates Debate held at the Bulkley Valley Christian School on Oct. 15 in Smithers. Claire Rattée, Merv Ritchie and Danny Nunes were not in attendance at the event. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

WATCH: Candidates give closing statements at Oct. 15 BVCS All-Candidates debate

Five of eight candidates running federally for Skeena-Bulkley Valley were in attendance

  • Oct. 15, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The five candidates who participated at the All-Candidates Forum held by the Bulkley Valley Christian School on Oct. 15 (Dave Birdi [Liberal], Taylor Bachrach [New Democrat], Jody Craven [People’s Party], Mike Sawyer [Green Party] and Rod Taylor [Christian Heritage]) give their closing statements to students. Check out the video below and be sure to stay tuned for our coverage of an additional All-Candidates Forum being held Oct. 15, 2019 at the Della Herman Theatre. The event will be livestreamed on The Interior News’ Facebook beginning at 7 p.m.

Federal candidates Danny Nunes, Claire Rattée and Merv Ritchie were not in attendance at the event.

