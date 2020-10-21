WATCH: Abandoned North Okanagan house on fire

Single-lane traffic in effect on Highway 97 in both directions

Vintage Vernon BC shared an image of the house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue taken in 1911. The photo, which was contributed by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives shows the home 10 years after it was built. Dolly McClusky, a resident of the home, is seen standing on the porch. (Vintage Vernon BC - Facebook)

Grey smoke billows from an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are on scene Oct. 21 to extinguish the structure fire that broke out before 7:30 a.m.

Single-lane traffic is in effect on the highway for northbound and southbound traffic between 39th and 41st avenues.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take an alternative north-south route through Vernon if possible.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Multiple fire apparatus and firefighters are on scene alongside Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Ambulance Service, the City of Vernon said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Vintage Vernon BC shared some historical images of the home that was built in 1901.

The home was a designated heritage property but was later deleted off the register in 2005, according to Greater Vernon Museum and Archives community engagement coordinator Gwyneth Evans.

The home had fallen in disrepair over the years.

More information to come.

READ MORE: 167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

READ MORE: LETTER: Turning Points director applauds staff after electrical fire in Vernon

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News