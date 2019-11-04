WATCH: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

Elizabeth May, here at her victory party Monday night, said she would likely run again in 2023 to be the MP for Saanich Gulf-Islands, but left open the possibility that she might step from the party’s leadership (Arnold Lim/News Staff)

After 13 years, Elizabeth May is resigning as the Green Party leader, effective immediately. May appointed deputy leader Jo-Ann Roberts as her interim successor. For more information on this story, click here.

The Victoria Event Centre will host a games night every Monday. From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., the centre will feature 40 card and board games, and eight video game consoles. A minimum donation of $5 is requested, with the centre open to people aged 19 and up. For more information on this story, click here.

View Royal residents were invited to the View Royal Safety building on Saturday. With a donation, people were able to drop their old pumpkins onto an old jeep from four stories up. All money raised will go to Movember Canada. For more information on this story, click here.

