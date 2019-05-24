WATCH: $76 million pledged for coastal flooding mitigation in South Surrey and Delta

Portion of funding will be used to replace the Nicomekl Sea Dam

The federal government has pledged more than $76 million to help mitigate coastal flooding in Surrey and Delta.

A portion of that funding will be used to replace the Nicomekl Sea Dam, according to an announcement made Friday morning by Delta MP Carla Qualtrough, minister of public services and procurements and accessibility.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg and Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell also attended the announcement, which took place at the dam.

More to come.