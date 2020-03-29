WASHOUT: Slide at Soda Creek MacAlister Road makes road impassable

Next update on DriveBC is expected on Monday, March 30 at noon.

A section of the Soda Creek MacAlister Road is badly in need of repair as of Sunday, March 29. (Facebook photo)

The Soda Creek MacAlister Road is impassable due to a washout Sunday (March 29).

DriveBC is reporting the washout is at Edmonds Road, while locals note the washout is just south of the Edmunds Road junction and north of the Old Soda Creek ferry site.

“Our dip in the road heading north towards MacAlister turned into a slide today,” stated one post.

