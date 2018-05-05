Google Maps

Washout on West Kelowna road

A washout on Westside Road has been reported by DriveBC

A washout on Westside Road has caused the road to be reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

According to DriveBC, the washout occurred three kilometres north of Fintry at around 10 a.m.

Yesterday, seven properties along McDougall Creek in West Kelowna were placed on evacuation alert.

Due to a significant increase in McDougall Creek levels and flow, properties along Hitchner Road and Jennens Road in West Kelowna have been placed on evacuation alert, according to a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations release.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

<p<

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cariboo Regional District gets multi-year funding to fight invasive plant species
Next story
Women’s sevens players will be dying their hair bold colours for cancer

Just Posted

Jamie’s Rainforest Inn soon transforming into Hotel Zed

 

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

  • 13 hours ago

 

MMA fighter heading to world championship

  • 13 hours ago

 

Junior Shamrocks host back-to-back home games

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read