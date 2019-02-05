Wasa business broken into

A business in Wasa Park Lake Drive was broken into during the early morning hours on Saturday, Feb. 2. Two suspects broke a window at 3:20 am which activated the alarm. They entered the store and stole wine, pop and chips. The subjects exited the store less than two minutes later.

A police dog attended and obtained a track to Wolf Creek Road. The Forensic Identification Section also attended and conducted a scene exam. Video surveillance has been obtained and the subjects wore black pants, hoodies and gloves. There was no cash taken.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Kimberley RCMP (250-427-4811) or Crimestoppers (1-800-222-8477)