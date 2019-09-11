Was it Knockholt Road before?

Houston resident, Henry Murphy says that the McKilligan Road on Hwy. 16 was renamed a couple winters ago. According to Murphy, Lakes District Maintenace (LDM) was snow plowing with a grader and accidently plowed the sign over and when it was replaced the sign went up as McKilligan. Murphy argues Carl Lutz's comment in last week's issue of the Houston Today. Carl Lutz, District Manager, Bulkley-Stikine commented, "Research has indicated that McKilligan Road name has not been changed from Knockholt Road. Ministry staff have confirmed with the resident inquiring on road name change that our records do not indicate the road name has been changed and asked resident to provide records that would indicate something different. We will continue to work with local residents on this." Murphy argues this point because shortly after LDM plowed the sign over, later that day he went into the ditch and pick up the sign that was plowed over. (Seen here) If anyone does have any information on the original name of this road please contact the Houston Today at 250-845-2890 or email newsroom@houston-today.com (Laura Blackwell photo)