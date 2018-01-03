Warrants lead border officers to arrest two

Teenager, truck driver taken into custody at Pacific Highway crossing

U.S. officials took two travellers into custody at the Pacific Highway crossing last weekend. (File photo)

A teenager from Mount Vernon and a 31-year-old truck driver were arrested in two separate incidents at the Pacific Highway border crossing last weekend.

According to a news release issued Wednesday morning, routine inspections uncovered warrants for two travellers.

First, a 17-year-old discovered hiding on a northbound Greyhound bus by Canada Border Services Agency officers Saturday morning was taken into custody by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s office in connection with a parole violation involving burglary and a minor in possession of alcohol. The warrant was issued by the County of Skagit Juvenile Court, the release states.

The second warrant, out of Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office in Atlanta, Ga., was for “aggravated assault strangulation.”

U.S. border officers took custody of a Penske commercial truck driver early Saturday, after the 31-year-old was returned to Blaine by CBSA officers.

Area port Director Kenneth L. Williams described officers from both sides of the border as “diligent in keeping criminals out of our neighbouring countries.”

“At the end of the day, two fugitives from justice are back in custody in order to face their crimes.”