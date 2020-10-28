Warrant out for Nanaimo man who allegedly threw ‘spear-like object’ at vehicle

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who failed to appear in court to face a charge of allegedly throwing a “spear-like object” at a vehicle in Cedar.

Brian Thomas, 38, was slated to appear in court in Nanaimo to face a charge of assault with a weapon.

According to an RCMP press release, the accused has a history of violence, is known to carry knives and various homemade weapons and should be considered dangerous.

On the afternoon of Oct. 11, Thomas allegedly threw a six-foot metal object at a vehicle driving along Raines Road. The vehicle was occupied by two adults and the impact of the spear smashed one of the side windows. One of the vehicle’s occupants told investigators that if the vehicle had not sped up as the spear was being thrown it would most likely have gone through the front window.

Thomas is an indigenous male, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds with black hair.

He should not be approached and anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-37288.

