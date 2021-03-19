Warrant issued for violent offender believed to be in Nanaimo

Stuart Forrest wanted by Abbotsford Police Department for alleged breach of probation

Police are looking for Stuart Forrest, 31, for alleged breach of probation. (Photo submitted)

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man described as a violent offender who may be in Nanaimo.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 31-year-old Stuart Forrest, who is wanted by the Abbotsford Police Department for alleged breach of probation, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

The Nanaimo detachment was notified that Forrest is believed to be in the Nanaimo area.

Forrest is considered violent with a history of possessing weapons, including replica firearms.

Forrest is 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has numerous tattoos and has connections throughout central Vancouver Island.

Anyone with information about Forrest’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

