Warrant issued for Coalmont woman

A Princeton circuit court judge issued a warrant last Thursday for the arrest of a Coalmont woman who failed to appear.

Patricia Wilson was scheduled to be sentenced, and had been warned she was facing incarceration.

Wilson is guilty of two incidents of driving while prohibited and one breach of probation.

Judge Michelle Daneliuk noted that Wilson was first to be sentenced in November 2018, but was given time to make arrangements to care for her pets.

She was scheduled for sentencing again in January. On the morning of that court date she suffered heart palpitations and was driven to hospital by a friend, who then appeared at the courthouse in her stead.

Defense counsel Kate Lundman told the court she had not received any communication from her client.

“I have no explanation as to why she is not here today,” she said.

