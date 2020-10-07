Warrant issued after accused truck thief fails to show at Nanaimo court

Joshua Derrah, 26, faces counts of theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property

A warrant has been issued for a man charged in an April truck theft after he failed to appear in court.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Joshua Derrah, 26, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property related to an April 11 incident when a Dodge pickup truck was stolen from a Norasea Road home. Police spotted the truck shortly after on Terminal Avenue and made an arrest.

After being released from custody, Derrah was charged with the two counts related to the incident and was compelled to appear in B.C. provincial court in Nanaimo.

Derrah is Caucasian, stands 5-feet-11, and weighs 170 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information about Derrah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

