Warning for pet owners after coyotes spotted wandering Summerland

A Summerland resident is cautioning pet owners to keep their fluffy friends inside after a pack of coyotes were spotted wandering near her home.

Kitty Canadienne caught the pack of coyotes on camera, Sunday (May 9) night.

Although coyotes are not uncommon in the area, catching the animals on camera serves as a good reminder to keep cats inside during the night to keep them safe.

On average, conservation officers receive approximately 1,100 reports regarding coyotes every year in B.C.

To report an aggressive or threatening coyote call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

