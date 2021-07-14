Warm weather equals consumption of alcohol in public places in Houston

During the month of June 2021 the Houston RCMP Detachment responded to 276 calls for service, which occurred in the Communities of Houston, Granisle, and Topley.

With the warmer weather complaints stemming from the consumption of alcohol in public places noticeably increased. This area will continue to be a proactive enforcement measure carried out by Houston general duty members, including foot patrols of local parks.

Several Impaired Driving counter attacks were conducted on local roadways throughout the month of June, with approximately 300 vehicles checked, and one driver charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol.

There were four commercial Break and Enters reported that are currently under investigation. Local businesses are encouraged to take steps in protecting their property with working exterior lighting, surveillance cameras, and alarms. When it comes to residential properties, owners are reminded to ensure their residences, outbuildings, and vehicles are locked and secure. Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or persons to Houston RCMP. Houston general duty members organized three bicycle rodeos with Twain Sullivan, Silverthorne, and Babine Elementary in Granisle. Two youth presentations were conducted at local high schools on safe social media practices, and the laws surrounding the sharing of intimate images.

Houston RCMP File 2021-1077 – Break and Enter / Theft Over $5000

The Village of Granisle Curling Club was broken into sometime before June 5, 2021, and the suspects stole over $28, 000 dollars in computers, electronics, Husqvarna brush cutter, and 2 generators. This incident is concerning as the stolen items were utilized by the Village of Granisle for the Emergency Operations Command Centre.

Houston RCMP File 2021-1154 – Break and Enter / Theft Over $5000

Sometime between May 22, 2021 and June 15, 2021 the locked compound of the Silver Queen Mine located on the Morice Forest Service Road was broken into, and equipment and supplies valuing over $50,000 were stolen. Items of note included a Bobcat S185 skid steer, White 1995 22 foot Komfort Travel Trailer, 2011 Artic Cat ATV, 1995 Yamaha ATV, Black 2004 Trail Tech Dump Trailer, 2009 Mirage flat deck car trailer, White 2004 Ford Clubman van converted to a Emergency Transport Vehicle.

These investigations are continuing with efforts to locate the stolen items, and identify the persons responsible. If you have any information the Houston RCMP encourage the public to contact the Non Emergency line at the Houston detachment (250-845-2204), or the Northern British Columbia Crime Stoppers Tip Line (1-800-222-8477) if you wish to remain anonymous.

