Warm weather brings slight property crime increase in Ladysmith

Warmer weather has brought a rise in property crime to Ladysmith.

The Ladysmith RCMP has confirmed at least 10 incidents of property crime in the last two weeks. In most cases, property was stolen from vehicles that we left unlocked. The crimes did not occur in any specific area, but more generally around the town. RCMP suspect the crimes are being committed by transient criminals.

Staff Sergeant Ken Brissard encouraged citizens to ensure their vehicles are locked, and report suspicious activity to the RCMP.

“If people see something suspicious, report it. Don’t just talk about it on social media,” he said. “I don’t monitor that… if you see something, you hear something, your spider spider senses tingle, phone us.”