Warm weather alert issued for Northwest

Highs expected to reach 30C for rest of the week

Environment Canada has issued an alert for an extended period of very warm weather stretching from Bella Coola through to Kitimat and Terrace and up to Stewart.

A summertime ridge of high pressure is forecast to anchor offshore for the rest of this week, causing temperatures to soar near 30 degrees.

Temperatures may even increase slightly further by the weekend. The forecast temperatures this week are 5 to 10 degrees above average for late July, but it’s unlikely temperature records will be broken.

While the sunshine and warmth are welcome for most, Medical Health Officers are reminding people to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, including:

– Stay hydrated by drinking cold beverages, preferably water.

– Spend time in an air-conditioned facility for at least several hours every day.

– Avoid sunburn, stay in the shade and use sunscreen with spf 30 or more.

– Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car.

