Warm dry temperatures in the Shuswap much-loved by people and ticks

The recent warm, dry weather in the Shuswap has been good for humans eager to be outside, but also for tinier residents.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance’s April 21 newsletter mentions that ticks have been spotted.

“As soon as the ground gets dry, we’re starting to move into tick season,” said the trail alliance’s Phil McIntyre-Paul.

He’s not certain which trail generated the tick report, but assumes they’re in the whole area.

“Any dry, grassy slopes could be prone to it… As we move into May and June, it’s that time of year.”

Generally it’s helpful to be aware wherever you hike, he said.

To check for where ticks are most likely to be found on your body, look at this illustration.

The BC Centre for Disease Control provides information regarding Lyme disease, the most common disease carried by ticks in North America.

“The infection is preventable by avoiding tick bites and removing attached ticks early. Early diagnosis and antibiotic treatment are important because Lyme disease can lead to serious complications if left untreated,” states the BCCDC’s website.

