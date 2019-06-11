The downtown public beach in Kelowna. (Photo courtesy of wanderfulltraveler/Instagram)

Warm day ahead for the Shuswap-Okanagan-Similkameen

Your Monday weather forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap and Similkameen

Expect a mix of sun and cloud again today in the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen and wind, in many areas, that potentially could gust up to 40 kilometres per hour this afternoon.

Penticton:

A mix of sun and cloud today with wind gusts at 20 km per hour this afternoon. Penticton will see a high of 28 C today and a UV index of 9 (very high). This evening there will be a few clouds and the same wind gusts that will become light in the evening. Expect a low of 13 C.

Salmon Arm:

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 28 C. The Humidex is forecasted to be 31 and the UV index 9 (very high). Tonight there will be a few clouds and a low of 11 C.

Kelowna:

The clouds will be clearing this morning but expect winds gusting from 20 kilometres to 40 km this afternoon. Kelowna will have a high of 28 C today with a UV index of 9 (very high). Tonight, the wind gusts will continue but it will be clear. Environment Canada is forecasting a low of 13 C.

Vernon:

Clouds will be clearing this morning as wind gusts of 20 km, and up to 40 km this afternoon, come through the area. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 28 C and a low of 13 C overnight. Tonight will be clear with the gusting winds becoming light in the evening.

Summerland:

Mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with wind becoming 20 km this afternoon. There will be a high of 28 C with a UV index of 9 (very high). Tonight there will be a few clouds of 20 km becoming light in the evening. Expect a low of 13 C.

Princeton:

Princeton will be mainly sunny today with a high of 30 C and a UV index of 9 (very high). Tonight it will be clear with a low of 9 C.

