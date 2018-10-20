Ward Stamer wins Barriere mayor’s seat with 70 per cent of the votes

District of Barriere mayor and council elected for a four year term on Saturday, Oct 20, 2018

After serving on council for the District of Barriere since 2007, Ward Stamer will now be sitting in the mayor’s chair.File photo:

It took over two hours at Barriere’s municipal hall to count all the votes by hand, but the results were finally made official just after 10 p.m. announcing the new mayor and council for the District of Barriere on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

Out of 1,348 estimated eligible voters, a total of 653 votes were cast within the District with polls closing at 8 p.m.

Elected mayor for the coming four year term was Ward Stamer with 461 votes (70 %), over Mike Fennell with 184 votes (28.2%).

Stamer has served on council since the District of Barriere was incorporated in 2007. Fennell was Barriere’s first mayor in 2007, served a one year term and a consecutive three year term in that position, he was then defeated for a third term by Bill Humphrys. Fennell returned as a councillor in 2004 until 2018. Humphrys was defeated for his second term by Virginia Smith, who had served as a councillor since 2007. Smith did not run again this year.

Nine people ran for six seats on District of Barriere Council and were elected as follows:

* Scott Kershaw with 515 votes (78.9%)

* Rob Kerslake with 485 votes (74.3%)

* Donna Kibble with 436 votes (66.8%) incumbent

* Al Fortin with 424 votes (64.9%) incumbent

* Judy Armstrong with 362 votes (55.4%)

* Amanda Sabyan with 322 votes (49.3%)

Pat Paula 312 votes (47.8%) incumbent

Linda Altenhofen 282 votes (43.2%)

Shane Quiding 187 votes (28.6%)