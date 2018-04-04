War medals recovered during arrest in Nanaimo

Police seized the medals as well as coins and jewelry from a vehicle after making an arrest March 26

Nanaimo RCMP found war medals during an arrest last week and don’t believe the suspect actually earned those medals serving his country.

Police seized the medals as well as coins and jewelry from a vehicle March 26 after arresting a man who crashed a Jeep and tried to flee on foot, but was eventually arrested by RCMP with the help of truckers at a Milton Street compound.

“Given the circumstances of how the items were found, investigators are confident they were stolen,” noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

The items, found in several bags, included coins from European countries. The jewelry included watches, earrings, bracelets and rings. Photos of the items can be found at this link.

Anyone with information about the rightful owner of the items is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.