Wanted woman ‘very active’ in thefts around Nanaimo, police say

Nathalie Van Rooyen wanted for alleged property crimes, theft and breach of probation

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for Nathalie Van Rooyen, accused of theft, property crimes and breach of probation. (Photo submitted)

Police are looking for a Nanaimo woman they allege is “very active” in thefts in the region.

Nathalie Van Rooyen, 37, is wanted for four counts of possession of stolen property, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

“There are numerous active files involving her illegal pursuits in Nanaimo and elsewhere on Vancouver Island,” notes a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Van Rooyen is caucasian, 5-foot-8, weighs 122 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com and quote file No. 2019-39346.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP looking for alleged booze thief

READ ALSO: RCMP seek help finding elderly woman last seen at Terminal Park mall

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin