Wanted woman ‘very active’ in thefts around Nanaimo, police say

Police are looking for a Nanaimo woman they allege is “very active” in thefts in the region.
Nathalie Van Rooyen, 37, is wanted for four counts of possession of stolen property, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.
“There are numerous active files involving her illegal pursuits in Nanaimo and elsewhere on Vancouver Island,” notes a Nanaimo RCMP press release.
Van Rooyen is caucasian, 5-foot-8, weighs 122 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com and quote file No. 2019-39346.
photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter