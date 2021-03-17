Wanted woman arrested Wednesday had ‘heavily modified’, loaded rifle with her

She was wanted for failing to attend court in relation to a drug trafficking, weapons investigation

A modified and loaded assault rifle were found on a wanted woman when Victoria police arrested her early Wednesday morning. Photo: Victoria Police

A wanted woman had a modified and loaded assault rifle with her when Victoria police arrested her early Wednesday morning.

Officers were in the parking lot of a temporary housing facility in the 100-block of Gorge Road East just after 5:30 a.m. when they saw a woman wanted for failing to attend court.

Police arrested the woman and, after searching her, found a heavily-modified assault-style .22 calibre rifle and a magazine loaded with twenty rounds, as well as ammunition for other firearms.

READ: Victoria police arrest suspect after assault on shelter staff

The woman was wanted for failing to attend court for a previous drug trafficking- and weapons-related investigation.

After being arrested Wednesday, she was transported Victoria police cells, where she was held to await court. She faces recommended charges of carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police are investigating the file.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette