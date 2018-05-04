Wanted: Pooches with personality and panache

Animal trainer Bonnie Judd holds a talent search for small dogs on Sunday, May 6 in Abbotsford. A second search for larger dogs takes place on May 20. (Submitted photo)

Charming, clever and petite pups of all kinds are invited to pop by an event in Abbotsford this weekend to see if they have what it takes for a career in the film industry.

Bonnie Judd, an animal trainer whose K9 Co-Star facility is located in Aldergrove, is holding a search to find new talent available for training and filming in the burgeoning industry both here and afar.

Her facility has been home to many famous creatures, including monkeys, turtles, dogs, wolves and wild boars.

The talent search – open to dogs who weigh 15 pounds (6.8 kg) or less – takes place Sunday, May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Paw Street Market (1828 McCallum Rd.) in Abbotsford.

Judd is looking for pooches who are “fairly personable” and have a “certain something.” She will be checking out their appearance, personality and abilities.

Prizes will be awarded for the cutest, most talented, most outgoing, most photogenic, rescues with the most personality, and more.

A similar search for dogs who fall outside of the 15-pound range takes place at the same location on Sunday, May 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Judd suggests that pet owners bring along their dogs’ favourite toys and treats so they are comfortable during the process.