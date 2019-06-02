Wanted Okanagan man evades police

Dayton McAlpine believed to have evaded RCMP following Saturday pursuit; still at large

A West Kelowna police officer narrowly avoided being struck, after she was forced to jump out of the way of a motor vehicle being operated dangerously in a busy store parking lot by a wanted West Kelowna man.

RCMP were called to the West Kelowna Walmart Superstore located on Louie Drive Saturday just before 4 p.m. for a reported public sighting of one of Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ most wanted.

Several RCMP front-line officers responded to the store parking lot where, according to an eye witness, the 32-year-old West Kelowna man was departing in a teal green Ford F150 pickup truck.

Familiar with the wanted man and his known history to flee from police, uniformed officers attempted to conduct a high-risk traffic stop with the suspect vehicle.

“A combination of marked and unmarked police vehicles were used to box in the suspect’s pickup truck, which he then allegedly used to ram two police cars, in an apparent attempt to escape capture, ultimately pushing one into a civilian’s car causing minor damages,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

During the dynamic and unfolding events, the suspect vehicle allegedly drove at a high rate of speed towards one of the officers who had exited their vehicle on foot.

“Fearing that their partner could suffer serious injury or even death, a second officer discharged his firearm. The round is believed to have struck the driver’s side area of the Ford pickup truck,” said O’Donaghey. “No police officers or members of the general public were injured during the incident, and police do not believe that the suspect was injured during the altercation.”

The suspect vehicle fled the Louie Drive area. The erratic and dangerous driving behaviours of the suspect vehicle resulted in multiple reports to police along Highway 97 towards Kelowna. The last confirmed sighting of the suspect vehicle was on Westside Road, which prompted a temporary closure of that roadway to allow police to conduct a search.

Police continue their search for Dayton Lloyd McAlpine, 32, of West Kelowna and the 1998 teal green Ford F-150 pickup truck he was last seen driving. Police caution the public not to approach McAlpine or his vehicle if spotted, and call 911 immediately.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police or you have any additional information you are asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.