Wanted man arrested after standoff at Chilliwack townhouse complex

There was a heavy police presence at a townhouse complex on Woodbine Avenue in Chilliwack on Thursday evening as officers had a standoff with a wanted man inside a unit who was later arrested. (Tyler Olsen photo)

Questions were swirling on social media Thursday evening as a huge police presence descended on a townhouse complex on Woodbine Avenue in Chilliwack.

In a joint effort between Chilliwack RCMP and the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), a well-known prolific offender in possession of a firearm who was wanted by police was arrested after a prolonged standoff.

APD spokesperson Const. Ian MacDonald said a witness observed the target making his way form Abbotsford to Chilliwack ending up in the townhouse complex.

MacDonald said the suspect is a “fairly active property offender” connected to numerous continued investigations involving stolen equipment and vehicles.

And while MacDonald could not confirm the name of the suspect, The Progress has learned it was Robert Patrick Callender, who has been wanted since a warrant was issued for him in Chilliwack on March 6.

MacDonald said police descended upon the complex and they were very confident the suspect was inside the home.

“We started negotiating and playing a bit of a waiting game and ultimately it ended with his arrest,” he said. “Inside the residence we found a loaded shotgun.”

The 35-year-old Callender is well-known to police in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Hope. The file on which the warrant was issued is a breach connected to him being on bail for an alleged home invasion from November 2016 at a home in the 9200 block of Hazel Street.

Callender is charged alongside Robert Edwin William Mar and Jeffrey Michael Kizmann with the incident on Nov. 11, 2016. The three pleaded not guilty and have been ordered to stand trial in BC Supreme Court. A pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled to being Nov. 1.

