Wanted: Kelowna scientists to inspire children

Science World is looking for Okanagan scientists to get kids excited about science through its Scientists and Innovators in the Schools program.

The SIS program invites scientists, engineers, and post-secondary students to volunteer their time to share their expertise on topics such as robotics, engineering, health, biology, technology or the environment, with classes around the province. The in-school presentations are available to grades K–12 and SIS visits are free, said an SIS news release.

To better serve communities in the Okanagan, SIS is holding a communication workshop in Kelowna, for science and engineering professionals interested in finding out more about this program. The workshop will take place Tuesday, May 22, at Okanagan College, between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The workshop is free, but registration is required.

“Scientists and Innovators in the Schools gives students the opportunity to learn from experienced scientists and benefit from their first-hand knowledge,” said Pauline Finn, VP of community engagement, Science World. “The program is enlightening for kids because they learn how the concepts in their textbooks are applied in real life. When local scientists participate, kids are excited to learn about the science that’s going on right in their own backyards.”

To register email sis@scienceworld.ca.

