Wanted ‘high-risk’ offender once beat acquaintance with table leg

Kevin Pahtayken is wanted by police and considered a 'high-risk' to reoffend.

A man with a long history of violent crimes and considered a high-risk to re-offend is wanted by Abbotsford Police.

Kevin Pahtayken, 53, is subject to a Canada-wide arrest warrant, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon by the APD.

Pahtayken has a long rap sheet, with arrests for a range of property crimes, along with forcible confinement and “numerous assaults,” police say.

Ten years ago, Pahtayken was charged in the Yukon with breaking into an acquaintance’s home and beating the occupant with a metal leg from a piece of furniture.

By the time he was sentenced for that crime 2011, his criminal record included 83 convictions, including 21 violent offences and several robberies.

Pahtayken is 5’8 and 196 pounds and also known to spend time in Vancouver. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 604-859-5225, and anyone spotting him is urged to call 9-1-1 and to not approach him.

Pahtayken previously went missing in 2015, at which time he was described as “highly unpredictable” when using drugs.

Abbotsford News