Wanted Chilliwack prolific offender arrested yet again

Brian Stephan allegedly stole a vehicle in Mission, committed a B&E, resisted arrest in Chilliwack on May 5

Chilliwack prolific offender Brian Stephan was wanted in late April 2021, but was arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Mission on May 5 and resisting arrest in Chilliwack. (RCMP file)

Brian Stephan of Chilliwack is so well-known to police, he is usually either in custody or wanted while out of custody.

Most recently he was wanted then on May 5 allegedly stole a vehicle in Mission, drove it to Chilliwack where he allegedly committed a break-and-enter and then resisted arrest.

Stephan has an extensive criminal record mostly for property and vehicle theft, but also dangerous driving, dating back to 2006. Most of his offending has been in Chilliwack with a couple of charges in Abbotsford.

Three years ago he was arrested in Agassiz after a month on the lam wanted for criminal harassment, uttering threats, and dangerous driving.

He also has several unresolved files before the courts.

For the alleged May 5 incident, he is facing one count each of motor vehicle theft, break and enter with intent, resisting arrest, and two breaches.

On a separate file he is charged with driving while disqualified that same day.

He also faces a raft of breaches in connection with a dated file.

And on a fourth file, he faces two counts of driving while disqualified and theft under $5,000.

He is next scheduled in court on May 18 facing all charges.

