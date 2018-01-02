Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 2, 2018.

Robert Jerald Daniel Byron is wanted for uttering a forged document and theft of a vehicle. Byron is described as a 40-year-old male, six feet, 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault and breach of undertaking. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Dylan Charles Walter is wanted for refusing to provide a breath sample, impaired driving and failing to attend court. Walter is described as a 20-year-old male, six-foot-two, 205 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kyle Lloyd McInnis is wanted for theft under $5,000. McInnis is described as a 34-year-old male, six-foot-one, 201 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jule Dawn Pongracz is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Pongracz is described as a 32-year-old female, five-foot-five, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Adam Nix is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Nix is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 150 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.