Wanted Alberta man armed with an axe arrested after series of Victoria break-ins

Victoria police arrested him without incident after he tried to enter multiple homes, confronted resident

Victoria police arrested a wanted Alberta man on Sunday after he allegedly broke into multiple homes while armed with an axe.

Patrol officers and the Integrated Canine Service were called to the 17oo-block of Oak Shade Lane just after 10 a.m. on March 14 after a resident reported he was confronted by a man with an axe.

Officers had the man’s description and began to search the area when several other residents reported seeing the man running through yards and attempting to enter homes, a police release said.

The man with an axe entered a home in the 1800-block of Richardson Street and when police arrived, a woman exiting the building said he was still inside.

Officers were able to get the man to leave the building and he was arrested without incident. He was held in custody for telebail and faces recommended break and enter and assault with a weapon charges.

READ: UPDATED: One man injured in police-involved shooting at Royal Jubilee Hospital

After further investigation, police say the man entered multiple homes, where he stole several items and prescription medications. Officers also learned the man was wanted in Alberta. Victoria police said the man was sheltering in Beacon Hill Park and they believe he committed other break and enters between the park and the Rockland area.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call 250-995-7654 ext. 1. or report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette