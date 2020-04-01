Want to volunteer during COVID-19? Here’s how to apply to the Queen Charlotte EOC

Young, healthy people can submit an online application to the Emergency Operations Centre

Volunteering to care for pets and livestock, including dog walking, is one of the ways young, healthy people on Haida Gwaii can help vulnerable residents and those who are self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Needpix photo)

The Village of Queen Charlotte Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is looking for volunteers to assist vulnerable residents and those who are self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young, healthy people can submit an online application to help with everyday tasks, such as grocery shopping. Other tasks include pets and livestock care, friendly phone calls to those who are self-isolating, childcare for essential service workers, medication pick up, mail pick up, and help with filling in documentation.

All volunteers will be trained to provide services safely.

In addition to questions about any recent travel, available modes of transportation and scheduling, the online application includes a question about how the EOC can support volunteers. Compensation for gas and mileage as well as reimbursement for groceries and supplies are given as possible options.

Chief Administrative Officer Lori Wiedeman told the Observer the EOC is trying to understand what level of support volunteers will require. While some people may be able to offer their resources for free, she said, others may not be earning their regular income due to the effects of the pandemic, any may require compensation.

If deemed necessary, Wiedeman said the EOC will apply to Emergency Management BC and the Gwaii Trust Society for funding.

To apply to volunteer, visit queencharlotte.ca/content/volunteer-signup.

Those interested in receiving support from volunteers should call the EOC helpline at 250-637-1780 or email vqchelp@gmail.com.

