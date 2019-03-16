Want to unlock the potential of food? Talk to a dietitian!

By Marissa Alexander, Public Health Dietitian

It can be hard to navigate the world of diet videos, healthy eating tips, superfoods, meal planning, and the latest diet trends. Should I be gluten free? Is fat good now? What’s a keto?

The good news is you’re not alone!

Many Canadians find it difficult to find nutrition advice that fits their lifestyle, budget, and personal preferences. That’s where dietitians come in!

March is Nutrition Month, where we celebrate dietitians across Canada helping people unlock the potential of food to prevent, fuel, heal, discover, and bring us together. Registered dietitians work in many different places, such as hospitals, private practices, grocery stores, public health offices, and more. We’re trained professionals who specialize in evidence-based practice to provide nutrition and healthy eating advice that supports healing, healthy growth and development at all stages of life, and the prevention of disease.

Dietitians have unique training and are experts at bringing you the science behind your food. What happens in ketosis? How do snacks affect my blood sugar? Should I be fasting in between meals?

We are trained to understand how eating, or avoiding, certain foods will affect your body, and can provide individualized information and advice that supports you to make the choices that are right for you or your family. Healthy eating is not “one size fits all” — everybody is different and finding what works for you is important.

Eating right can help prevent illness and decrease the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and some cancers. It can help fuel you during busy days on the job, help you recover from surgery or injury, and bring you together with community, friends, and loved ones.

This March, celebrate healthy eating with us! Join the Nutrition Month Challenge and share photos of yourself and your loved ones unlocking the potential of food.

Use the hashtag #NutritionMonth and tag Interior Health on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, and explain what healthy eating means for you. We will be profiling your stories on our social media channels throughout the month. For more information about Nutrition Month, or to find some delicious and nutritious recipes, visit www.nutritionmonth2019.ca or speak with a Registered Dietitian at HealthLink BC by calling 8-1-1.