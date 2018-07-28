Want to run for municipal or regional office? Here’s how

Nomination packages are now available at city hall

A member of the public speaks to city council at a public hearing on May 30, 2018. Heather Norman photo

Want to run for mayor, city council or Cariboo Regional District director? Now is your chance.

Nomination packages are now available for anyone considering a run for mayor or city councillor in the upcoming election. Nomination packages are also available online for anyone looking to run for the role of CRD director, as well.

To be eligible to run, nominees must meet certain criteria (the same for both the city and the CRD):

They must be at least 18 years old on voting day (October 20)

They must be a Canadian citizen

They must have been a permanent resident of B.C. for at least six months prior to handing in the nomination documents

They must not be disqualified from holding office under the Local Government Act, or by any laws

Filling out the nomination packages is just the first step.

Nomination packages are to be filed between September 4 and September 14. Nominees looking to run within the city must turn their packages into the Chief Election Officer, or the Deputy Chief Election Officer. For the CRD, nomination packages must be submitted to the Chief Election Officer or Deputy Election Officer at the CRD office in Williams Lake.

For both the city and the CRD, candidates will be officially declared on September 14, and nominees will have until midnight on the 21st to withdraw their candidacy.

The election campaigns will officially kick off on September 22, with the polls opening on October 10 for advanced voting.

The official election date for both the city and the CRD is Oct. 20, 2018.

The city will also be hosting an information session for anyone considering a run for office – or who just wants to learn more about the job of mayor or councillor – on August 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Quesnel City Hall Council Chambers.

